A solicitor who represents the families of several of those killed by Freddie Scappaticci's IRA unit has said there is a "potential assertion" that each of those deaths were preventable with state intervention.

Kevin Winters said it was a "pretty stark assessment to make" and that "we're going to know very, very soon whether or not that stands up to scrutiny".

Freddie Scappaticci, who died in April, was suspected of being one of the Army's top agents within the IRA - he always denied the accusations.

By 1990, he had become the IRA's chief spy catcher within its internal security unit - he has been linked to more than 20 murders during the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Operation Kenova, a multi-million pounds criminal investigation into the activities of Stakeknife, is being conducted by Jon Boutcher, a former chief constable of Bedfordshire Police.

In response to Mr Winters, the Ministry of Defence said it would be inappropriate to comment further given the ongoing investigation.

Read more here.