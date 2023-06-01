Most adults in Northern Ireland are now considered potential organ donors as Dáithí's Law has come into effect.

The legislation is named after six-year-old Dáithí Mac Gabhann, who needs a heart transplant.

Dáithí's father Máirtín Mac Gabhann said it was "absolutely incredible" to finally see the law take effect.

"The word momentous has been thrown about and we are just so proud that this law is named after our Dáithí, this life-saving law," he said.

"We hope that in the coming months and years that it will help save lives but that it will help also maybe save our Dáithí's life as well."

The law was passed in February with the support of the UK government after it was delayed because of the political stalemate at Stormont.

Northern Ireland was the only part of the UK where an opt-out organ donation system was not in place.

