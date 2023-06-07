Most young people don’t get careers advice until their teens but Glenwood Primary School on Belfast’s Shankill Road has held a careers day for the entire school, with pupils aged from five to 11 taking part.

The pupils got careers advice from doctors, artists, authors, midwives, engineers and many other professionals on how to get the job they want.

But many of them already have an idea of future plans.

