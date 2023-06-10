Parents are being crushed by soaring childcare costs with some reporting suicidal thoughts, according to campaigners.

Families across Northern Ireland are paying up to £1,200 a month for a full-time day care place.

Lobby group Melted Parents has more than 6,000 Instagram followers, who have been sharing their stories about struggling to pay childcare bills.

It was set up just over two months ago, after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced plans to expand free childcare in England.

