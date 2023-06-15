Firefighters have been tackling a two-day blaze in Country Antrim.

They expect to be working at Ballyeamon Road, Glenariff, for the rest of the day and possibly into Friday.

The fire was first reported on Wednesday.

More than 80 firefighters and 14 appliances remain at the scene which currently has a fire front of 1km.

On Thursday afternoon, the Irish Air Corps joined the effort supporting the fire service.

At the scene, farmer Catherine Crawford told BBC News NI: "I have never known a fire here in Glenariff and I'm here 30 odd years."