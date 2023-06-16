In County Armagh the incredABLE group works with 600 people who have learning difficulties or autism.

They work off a social enterprise model and believe the sector must adapt if it is to continue delivering quality services.

"I enjoy coming here for the craic so I do, and I come here two days a week," Jacob said.

Gemma McKinney, incredABLE's enterprise manager, said the organisation offered an opportunity for those with learning difficulties, disabilities and autism to reach their potential.

"We work to ensure that children and adults aren't at risk of social isolation, that they have access to the opportunities that they need and they deserve," she said.

