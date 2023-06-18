An incident in which two men attacked a home in Northern Ireland and shouted derogatory slurs has caused nightmares, a young mother has told the BBC.

Danielle Skelton moved into a largely-Protestant area of Lurgan in County Armagh after being offered social housing.

But she said the police advised her to leave after the incident which was recorded on a doorbell camera.

Two brothers, Adrian and Alastair Douglas, have been charged with criminal damage and intimidation.

Leaving court, they were asked by the BBC whether they regretted the incident or had anything to say to Danielle but they declined to give an answer.

