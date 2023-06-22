Pat McCormick's body was discovered six weeks after he was last seen on CCTV in Comber, County Down.

On Thursday, David Gill, 30, of no fixed abode, was sentenced after admitting the murder of the 55-year-old.

Speaking to media gathered outside the court in Belfast afterwards, Mr McCormick's 18-year-old daughter Morgan paid tribute to her dad.

"We've been stripped of our father," she said.

"My dad will never get to see any of us grow up or get married. He'll never get to hold his future grandkids.

"We leave here today with memories of our dad who has been taken from us. However, those memories are filled with love and happiness, and they're memories that we'll all hold on to forever."

