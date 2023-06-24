Claudine Van Den Bergh Cooke, from Dublin, made history when she became the first Irish principal dancer in the famous Moulin Rouge in Paris.

But the 31 year old has danced her last can-can under the famous red windmill.

In between many high kicks and splits - performing six days a week - she gained a first class honours law degree.

She is now leaving the Moulin Rouge to become a lawyer.

For Claudine, being the first Irish person in the role at the Montmartre venue has been "incredible".

Created in 1889, the Moulin Rouge - where the French can-can was invented - is celebrating its 134th anniversary.

Video and stills courtesy of Moulin Rouge, Philippe Wojazer, S Wells and Chris Barmat.

Video journalist - Amy Stewart