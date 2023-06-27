People in east Belfast have spoken of their joy at meeting the Prince of Wales after he visited the area as part of his campaign against homelessness.

Prince William's trip to the East Belfast Mission on Tuesday was part of a two-day UK tour.

His charitable foundation is contributing £3m of funding to help make homelessness "rare, brief and unrepeated".

His five-year Homewards campaign centres around six locations across the UK, including Belfast.

