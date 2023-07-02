It might seem unlikely, but a visit to an ancient Neolithic site in the County Tyrone countryside can evolve into a journey through time and space.

Local historians and Mid Ulster Council are are trying to raise awareness of the Beaghmore Stones Circle's astronomical connections.

The seven mystical circles and 10 rows of stones are nestled amid the green grass and heather-clad moorland of the Sperrin Mountains.

Just a couple of miles away on the outskirts of Cookstown, a state-of-the-art observatory has been built in Davagh Forest.

The location of Northern Ireland's only Dark Sky Park is no coincidence.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken