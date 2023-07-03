A woman who had to choose between caring for her husband or sister has said the decision tore her apart.

Miriam Murray, 77, is one of 220,000 people in Northern Ireland undertaking unpaid caring responsibilities.

Her husband Ian, 89, was diagnosed with dementia in 2020, and her sister Jennifer, 73, is living with young onset Alzheimer's disease in an assisted living facility.

"In the situation I'm in, you're torn between what you want to do, what you have time to do, and it's just exhausting," Miriam said.

