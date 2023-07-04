A woman whose partner was killed in a road traffic collision has helped set up a project to help those affected by crashes.

John Paul McKevitt died after he was struck by a lorry while cycling in 2014.

Rita Bentley, alongside Monica Heaney, whose son Karl died on the A1, have started The Road Ahead, which provides different kinds of support from counselling to wellness workshops.

Ms Bentley said the group tries to offer an array of services to help individuals in their grieving process.

