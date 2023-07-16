Care home stories project: 'It brought back so many memories'
A theatre company has been working with care homes to capture the older generation's stories.
The Our Stories - Scene and Heard project is visiting 10 care homes throughout Northern Ireland.
Residents have the opportunity to create a personal memory book and contribute to their own bespoke films.
It will be delivered over two years by C21 Theatre Company through money from the National Lottery Community Fund.
Video journalist: Niall McCracken