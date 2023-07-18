Brenda Doherty, whose mother was the first woman to die in Northern Ireland with Covid-19, has told the UK Covid inquiry she had "the spirit of Goliath".

Ruth Burke, who was 82 years old, was infected with coronavirus after being admitted to hospital in March 2020.

Ms Doherty said her family had many regrets, including not being able to kiss their mum for the last time and being unable to bury her in a favourite red dress.

She is a leading figure in the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group.

