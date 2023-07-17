Temperatures have been soaring across much of Europe and the world as extreme heat continues to create dangerous conditions.

Italian authorities have issued red alerts for 16 cities, while, in Greece, 1,200 children were evacuated from holiday camps after wildfires broke out.

Heatwaves are becoming more common, more intense and longer lasting due to climate change - the UN weather agency said extreme weather is "increasingly frequent in our warming climate".

BBC News NI asked holidaymakers leaving Belfast what they thought of the heatwave they were entering and if they would be taking any precautions for the extreme weather.