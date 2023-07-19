Rising costs "puts us in a really difficult position", a Belfast business owner has told BBC News NI.

In June, UK inflation rose less sharply at 7.9% compared to 8.7% in the previous month.

However, Sam Shephard, owner of The Juice Jar, said inflation remained a "big unknown" for local firms.

Mr Shephard runs two outlets in Northern Ireland one in Brighton.

"It would be good to know that there is some light at the end of that tunnel," he said.

Read more here.