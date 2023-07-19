Ulster Rugby has shown "absolute disrespect" by agreeing a one-year extension with Kingspan for on-shirt sponsorship, a Grenfell fire relatives' group has said.

The deal will see the company logo remain on Ulster's senior men's jersey, and some leisurewear, for next season.

Seventy-two people died in the fire in west London in 2017.

During an inquiry into the fire, Kingspan's business practices were criticised.

Karim Mussilhy, a member of campaign group Grenfell United, lost his uncle in the tower block fire - he said the the announcement by Ulster Rugby "shows an absolute disrespect for all those affected by the Grenfell tragedy".