While the Women's World Cup is under way in Australia and New Zealand, younger girls have also been showing off their football skills closer to home.

Teams from across the UK, Ireland and the United States are competing in the girls' Super Cup tournament across Antrim and Newtownabbey this week.

It is only the second time girls have had their own competition in the event's 40-year history.

Super Cup NI was previously known as the Milk Cup and has featured footballing stars such as David Beckham and Marcus Rashford in the past.