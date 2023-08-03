'We're the generation that need to move forward'

A group of young people from different communities in Belfast are lobbying to keep a so-called 'peace gate' open longer.

The gates are mostly located at peace walls in Belfast, acting as dividing lines between predominantly unionist and nationalist areas.

Most are at interfaces which experienced some of the worst violence of nearly 30 years of the Troubles.

Opened during the day, the closure of the gates at night is a familiar sight.

Now a group of young people from both backgrounds, either side of the gate at Northumberland Street in west Belfast, are trying to extend some peace gate opening times.

They are part of the Empowering Young People Programme run through Active Communities Network, which received funding from the National Lottery Community Fund.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken