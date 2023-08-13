"I think when there's a bit of a mystery like this, it constantly haunts you."

More than 60 years on, Elizabeth Morgan is seeking further information on her father's death.

Squadron Leader Raymond Morgan was the pilot of a military plane that crashed into the Irish Sea on 20 August 1959.

His body, along with the remains of four other crew members, was never found.

A secret salvage mission for the wreck would be launched, including the recruitment of boats from Northern Ireland.

The flight itself was a final test for the prototype of a Handley Page Victor British bomber.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken