A County Down man whose ribcage was left like a "bag of crushed crisps" after being trampled by a herd of cows in the Swiss Alps has said he is lucky to be alive and wants to warn others.

Alan Couser was leading a walking tour in July 2022 when he said a cow at the back of the herd galloped at "racehorse speed" towards him, knocking him over.

Within seconds the rest of the herd were on top of him, he said.

Mr Couser was trampled and kicked and rolled around by the cows' noses.

