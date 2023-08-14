Endangered lapwings at County Down bog

Two breeding pairs of lapwings have been spotted in a County Down bog after conservation work for the first time in years.

Lapwings are red-listed on the Birds of Conservation Concern in Ireland and it is a Northern Ireland priority species.

The breakthrough at Lecale Fens special area of conservation, just outside Downpatrick, comes after efforts by Ulster Wildlife working with local farmer John Crea.

The number of lapwings has declined over the last 40 years due to the loss of wetland habitat and changes in farming practices.

Read more here: