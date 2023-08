Flowers were laid at the location the Omagh bomb exploded exactly 25 years after the Real IRA atrocity.

Survivors and families of victims gathered to remember the 29 people - including a woman pregnant with twins - who were killed in 1998.

It followed a larger public ceremony in the County Tyrone town on Sunday.

Prayers were said at the glass obelisk marking the scene of the bomb on Market Street.

