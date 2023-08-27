A number of health trusts in Northern Ireland are reviewing electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) leaflets that are made available to patients.

It comes as a new study has said that some patients are being misled about the risks associated with ECT.

Lisa Morrison, who was treated with ECT in Northern Ireland, raised concerns about the impact the treatment had on her memory.

She has since undertaken a post-graduate diploma on the co-production of healthcare and is part of the research team that audited ECT leaflets in Northern Ireland.

"This is not about whether people have had a positive or negative experience of ECT, it's about people's right to be given accurate information," she said.

"It really is an issue of informed consent and a complete picture around a serious treatment and unfortunately the study has found this isn't always happening."

Video journalist: Niall McCracken