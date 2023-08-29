A medical student who was told at the age of ten she had the liver of an alcoholic has said rowing has delayed her need for a transplant.

Megan McGillin, from Conlig in County Down, was diagnosed with cirrhosis, or scarring of the liver, 11 years ago which stops her liver working properly.

Megan said some people think her condition is lifestyle related but it's an opportunity to educate people that having the disease doesn't necessarily correlate to alcohol abuse.

