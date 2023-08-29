A woman has missed an appointment for a check-up following a heart transplant after her flight was cancelled as a result of an issue with UK air traffic control.

Serena Hamilton from Cookstown was due to be at Newcastle Freeman Hospital on Tuesday morning.

But the earliest flight from Belfast International Airport would not have got her there on time.

"I had a transplant 15 months ago and these appointments are very important," she told BBC News NI.

Ms Hamilton is one of tens of thousands of travellers whose flights have been disrupted by the UK air traffic control fault.

Wesley and Stacey Baird from Ballyclare were due home from their honeymoon in Crete on Monday but their flight was cancelled and they remain on the Greek island.

"When we got to the airport last night none of the staff knew - it took a good three hours before they knew the flight was going to be cancelled," said Mr Baird.

The technical issue has been resolved but it is likely to take days for flights to return to normal.

