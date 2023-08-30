The last witchcraft trial to take place on the island of Ireland is being brought to life in a new virtual reality experience.

In 1711, eight women and a man were found guilty of witchcraft at Carrickfergus courthouse.

A young girl new to the area, Mary Dunbar, had accused them of bewitching and tormenting her, culminating in a dramatic trial.

The group would become known as the Islandmagee Witches.

The majority were sentenced to a year in jail and forced to do time in the public stocks.

Now people will have the chance to experience the witch trial for themselves.

