A woman has described the moment she nearly died trying to save her dog from a cattle attack at her family farm.

Heather Vance ended up with life-changing injuries after being trampled by a herd of cows.

The Magherafelt woman's life was saved after an air ambulance was dispatched to take her to hospital.

Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) is highlighting research showing that fatal incidents involving animals are on the increase.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken