A man who felt "trapped" in the hospital waiting list system said he had no option but to go private.

John Clarke, who has a rare bone condition, said his medication could not be changed - or other treatments progressed - without a CT scan.

New figures show 416,022 people in Northern Ireland are waiting for a first consultant-led outpatient appointment.

This is an increase of 14,821 on the previous quarter.

