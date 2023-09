The Chief Constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), Simon Byrne, has resigned.

The chair of the Policing Board, Deirdre Toner, relayed the news to the media in Belfast.

Mr Byrne had been facing calls to quit after a number of recent controversies.

News of his resignation came after an emergency meeting of the Policing Board, which holds the PSNI to account.

