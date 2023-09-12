More blue-green algae blooms have been discovered on the River Bann in County Antrim.

It is the latest in a series of blooms which have forced the closures of beauty spots in Northern Ireland during the summer.

Mid and East Antrim Council has urged members of the public not to enter the water, and to keep their pets away from the river.

One man, who lives near the River Bann, told BBC News NI it was the worst he had see the algae in over 80 years.

