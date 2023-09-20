A young girl with a rare bone condition had no choice but to wear a nappy to school because an accessible toilet was not provided, her mother has said.

Violet Heasley lives with osteogenesis imperfecta, or brittle bone disease.

She the only wheelchair user at Dunmurry Primary School on the outskirts of Belfast for the two years she spent there.

Her parents took a disability discrimination case against the school, which has been settled without admission of liability.

The school has since installed an accessible toilet.

