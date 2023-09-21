Health and social care workers in Northern Ireland have begun a 48-hour walk out as part of an ongoing pay dispute.

Many of the workers are calling for pay parity with colleagues in England, Wales and Scotland.

NHS workers in England received a 5% increase in 2022-23 and a one-payment of at least £1,655.

Staff in Northern Ireland have not yet to been offered a pay uplift for 2023-24, and received an below-inflation pay award for 2022-23.

Radiographer Beth Lockhart said Northern Ireland was "two steps behind" when it comes to addressing staff remuneration.