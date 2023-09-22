Two schoolboys have shared their experiences of losing their loved ones and how they manage life without them.

They hope that by speaking out, they can help other children dealing with grief.

Daniel, 11, lost his father Colm in April and said he pretends his dad is still here, which has helped him cope.

Another boy, also named Daniel, lost his sister Julia in 2022 and said it's fine to cry or be sad because it's normal.

Both of the boys were pupils at St Bernard's Primary School in south Belfast when the lost their loved ones.

The school has organised a colour run for Sunday, in support of organisations that helped the boys with their grief.

Acting principal Jenni Maguire said the school wanted to support the pupils' families while looking towards "brighter times ahead".

"Sometimes as adults and even as teaching staff we might feel uncomfortable talking about it because we don't want to upset them - but I've learned it's good to talk when they're ready to do so," she added.

