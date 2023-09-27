Cocaine found aboard a cargo ship intercepted off the Irish coast was supplied by a "murderous" South American cartel group, Garda (Irish police) have said.

Officials recovered 2,253kg of the drug after the Panamanian-registered ship, MV Matthew, was stormed by armed forces and impounded on Tuesday.

Authorities said the cocaine had a conservative estimated value of €157m (£136m).

The drugs were believed to be bound for Ireland and other parts of Europe.

