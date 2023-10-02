On Sunday, a new trusted trader scheme came into effect with a system of green and red lanes at NI ports.

This is happening as a result of the Windsor Framework, which replaced the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The framework, which was agreed by the EU and UK in February, is the revised post-Brexit deal for Northern Ireland.

It is intended to ease trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

BBC News NI's Economics and Business Editor John Campbell explains how it all works.

You can read more about the latest on the Windsor Framework here.