A terminally ill Dundonald woman says a delay in her cancer diagnosis is down to faults within the healthcare system.

Christine Campbell was told she had stage-four high grade ovarian cancer in April 2021.

The 57-year-old had waited five to six months for a gynaecology appointment after experiencing symptoms.

Two years later, in April 2023, she was told her cancer was terminal and she had less than a year to live.

