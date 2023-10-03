Óisín, from County Londonderry, has a number of health conditions including cerebral palsy, and is currently waiting for two procedures.

He is fed with a tube that carries his food through his nose into his stomach, but since it was inserted six months ago his mother Collette said he has struggled to breathe.

"His breathing has been horrendous, choking all the time," she said.

"He would choke until he vomits. It's very scary."

Óisín is now waiting to have the tube removed from his nose and replaced by a different feeding system which goes directly to his stomach.