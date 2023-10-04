Lough Neagh is the largest freshwater lake in the UK - it supplies half of Belfast's drinking water and 40% of Northern Ireland's overall.

And, for several months, it has been becoming increasingly green and toxic.

A blue-green algal bloom over the summer has caused havoc, not just in Lough Neagh but right up to Northern Ireland's north coast.

But how did this happen? Watch above to get the lowdown in less than 120 seconds.

Video journalist: Matt Fox