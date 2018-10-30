Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Hurt is hurt and pain is pain'
A man who lost his wife and father-in-law in the Shankill bombing has told of his shared pain with the families killed at Greysteel.
Alan McBride joined relatives of the eight people who died following an attack by loyalist gunmen at the Rising Sun bar in County Londonderry on 30 October 1993.
-
30 Oct 2018
