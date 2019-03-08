Media player
Blue plaque 'fitting honour' for shirtmaking pioneer
A woman whose entrepreneurship laid the foundation for one of Ireland's best-known shirt makers has been officially commemorated with a blue plaque.
Bridget Desmond, who died in 1911, set up business in converted farm buildings that would become Desmonds shirtmakers in Londonderry.
The plaque was unveiled in the village of Claudy on Friday.
Her grandson, Sir Denis Desmond, said it was a "fitting and flattering" honour.
08 Mar 2019
