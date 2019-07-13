Media player
Londonderry monument to open 46 years after it was bombed
A section of Londonderry's historic walls will open to visitors full-time for the first time in 46 years.
The Royal Bastion and plinth has been repaired and restored in time for celebrations to mark the 400th anniversary of the walls later this year.
The site, also known as Walker's Plinth, is named after Rev George Walker who was a clergyman during the siege.
At one time a statue of the siege figurehead stood atop of a pillar on the wall, but it was destroyed in a bomb attack in 1973.
13 Jul 2019
