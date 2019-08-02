Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Springtown Camp monument unveiled in Londonderry
Hundreds of people turned out to the unveiling of a monument to the Springtown Camp in Londonderry on Thursday.
The camp used to be a US naval base before locals squatted in the Nissen huts which had no water, electricity or heating.
Willie Deery, a former resident, said: "My lasting impression of Springtown Camp was of our mothers."
The celebration of mothers continued as daughters and granddaughters of the group Mothers of Springtown Camp re-enacted a photograph of them protesting at the Guildhall back in 1959.
-
02 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-foyle-west-49200215/springtown-camp-monument-unveiled-in-londonderryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window