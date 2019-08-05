Video

Gary Rutherford has created a personal training programme with a difference.

It's strictly for those suffering from addiction and merges exercise and counselling as a way of sustaining their sobriety.

An addiction nurse therapist from Londonderry started up the not-for-profit organisation as a means to help those in the same position he once found himself in.

He says exercise has helped him maintain his sobriety.

Gary Rutherford subsequently gained personal training qualifications so he could combine his degree in mental health nursing, exercise and his personal experience to try and help others with addiction.

Video journalist: Owen Thomas