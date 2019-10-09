'He could have been easily shot dead'

Video

Police are treating a gun attack in the Waterside area of Londonderry as attempted murder.

Gerald Deehan, 58, said his family was fortunate to be alive after two masked men entered their Margaret Street home on Tuesday night.

Mr Deehan said shots were fired at him and his son Ryan, 30, who is undergoing surgery after he was shot in the foot.

The family say they were targeted for speaking out against drug dealers.