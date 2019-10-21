A dramatic day on the hill

Video

A last-ditch attempt at the Stormont assembly to stop abortion legislation change in Northern Ireland has failed, with the law set to change at midnight.

Unionist parties, who oppose the law's liberalisation, triggered the assembly's recall with a petition.

But politicians were told they could not do any business until a speaker was elected with cross-community backing.

That became impossible when the nationalist SDLP left the chamber.

Here's how the day unfolded.

