Children from Rainbow Child and Family Centre in Londonderry and Newtowncunningham playgroup in County Donegal are sending shoeboxes full of gifts to children in parts of Africa.

The cross-border initiative is for the Team Hope Shoebox Appeal 2019.

Children, from both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, have filled shoeboxes with useful items ranging from toothpaste to toys.

Team Hope is celebrating sending their two millionth shoebox this year, as well as the charity reaching a 10 year milestone.

The project, which is part-funded by the EU, is designed to teach children about generosity and also foster good cross-border relations in the longer term.

Janice King, from Newtowncunningham playgroup, said: "They (the children) are building friendships and their social interactions are coming on amazingly."

