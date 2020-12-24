Two Christmas trees have been erected in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area to help families remember loved ones who have passed away in 2020.

The project sees bereaved families place personalised baubles with details of a lost loved one on a remembrance tree.

The Those Loved and Lost 2020 project was organised by local community group Brighter Days.

The two trees were donated by Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor Brian Tierney.

They are located in Derry's Peace Garden in Foyle Street and at the Alley Theatre in Strabane.

Chairperson of Brighter Days Francine Moran who lost her mother, Pat, in June, hopes the project will offer some comfort to families going through a bereavement.