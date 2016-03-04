Video

Several hundred people have attended a rally in Belfast organised by politicians campaigning for the UK to leave the European Union.

UK Independence Party leader Nigel Farage and Labour Party MP Kate Hoey were among a number of speakers at the event.

A referendum on whether the UK should stay in the EU will be held on 23 June.

The rally follows a visit to Northern Ireland last week by Prime Minister David Cameron, who said leaving the EU would be a huge risk.

BBC News NI's Claire Graham reports.