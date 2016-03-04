Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
EU referendum: 'Brexit' campaign rally held in Belfast
Several hundred people have attended a rally in Belfast organised by politicians campaigning for the UK to leave the European Union.
UK Independence Party leader Nigel Farage and Labour Party MP Kate Hoey were among a number of speakers at the event.
A referendum on whether the UK should stay in the EU will be held on 23 June.
The rally follows a visit to Northern Ireland last week by Prime Minister David Cameron, who said leaving the EU would be a huge risk.
BBC News NI's Claire Graham reports.
-
04 Mar 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-politics-35731778/eu-referendum-brexit-campaign-rally-held-in-belfastRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window